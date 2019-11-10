2019 Holiday Craft Fairs Calendar

>> Chozen-ji Zen Art Show & Sale: Works in calligraphy, ceramics and sumie (ink wash painting), with martial arts and fine arts demonstrations. Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Daihonzan Chozen-ji, 3565 Kalihi St. chozen-ji.org/art-show

>> The Diamond Head Arts & Crafts Fair: Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kapiolani Community College, with more than 200 vendors. Email hrps@hawaiirecreationpark society.com with “DHACF 2019” in the subject line.

>> Ocean Pointe Community Center Holiday Craft Fair: Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ocean Pointe Community Center, 91-6545 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Beach. oprca.com/craft-fair

>> Village Crafter’s Holiday Gifts: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily (except Sundays) through Dec. 23, Hawaii’s Plantation Village, Gift Shop, 94-695 Waipahu St. Free admission into the Gift Shop only. 489-1509

>> Holiday Shoppe—Christmas Boutique: Nov. 14-15 from 3-8 p.m.; and Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 5228 Apo Drive (private residence), Aina Haina. 377-5005, holidayshoppehi@gmail.com

>> Treehouse Art Gallery + Night Market: Nov. 15, 6-9 p.m., Treehouse Coworking, 74 Kihapai St., Kailua. 808ne.ws/treehousenightmarket

>> PEACHES (Pearl City Highlands Elementary School) Craft and Gift Fair: Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1419 Waimano Home Road, with more than 40 vendors. 479-5525, mkt.com/808craftandgiftfairs

>> Hauula Christmas Country Art Show and “Tutu’s Treasures” Thrift Shop: Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hauula Community Center (on Kukuna Road), with original artworks, make-and-takes, art demonstrations and more. Presented by Koolauloa Kupuna Club. 225-7307

>> Creations of Hawaii at Queen Kapiolani Park: Nov. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the park (corner of Monsarrat and Kalakaua avenues) in Waikiki. Sponsored in support of homeless awareness outreach programs. 735-4510, bymela.vpweb.com

>> KROC Holiday Craft & Gift Fair: Nov. 16, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., The Salvation Army KROC Center Hawaii, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. Proceeds to benefit The Salvation Army’s Women’s Way Program and the Center’s creative arts and athletics program scholarship funds. Admission: $2, free for ages 5 and under. 693-8382, KrocCenterHawaii.org

>> Kailua Night Market: Nov. 16, 5-9 p.m., 340 Uluniu St., with keiki activities including a silent disco and pet adoption station. Bring your own reusable bags, containers, bottles, utensils and straws at this plastic-free event. Pets welcome. kailuanightmarket.com

>> Holiday Market: Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Aloha Home Market (a pop-up marketplace), 340 Uluniu St., Kailua. alohahomemarket.com

>> Moanalua 99 3rd Sundays Craft and Gift Fair: Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1151 Mapunapuna St., with 60-100 vendors. 479-5525, 808craftandgiftfairs.com

>> Paakai Marketplace: Nov. 22-23, 5 p.m., Salt at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St., with classes on lauhala weaving (anthurium hair pick or bracelet); register at paifoundation.org/events. Pets welcome. Co-presented by PA‘I Foundation. saltatkakaako.com

>> Senju Kai Hawaii’s Cultural Fusion and Mini Craft Fair: Nov. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, Manoa Grand Ballroom, 2454 S. Beretania St. Fundraiser also features Okinawan entertainment, silent auction, Yukata rummage sale and Awamori spirit and wine tasting. Proceeds to benefit the school. $70-$75. 754-8828, senjukaihawaii@gmail.com, 808ne.ws/culturalfusion19

>> Kakaako Holiday Artisan Fair: Nov. 23, 8 a.m.-noon, Kakaako Farmers Market, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd. (old Ward Warehouse location), with more than 40 booths of local vendors. 388-9696, farmloversmarkets.com

>> Mililani Plant and Craft Sale: Nov. 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mililani Mauka Elementary School, 95-1111 Makaikai St. 365-7033, email eokimura808@yahoo.com

>> Cane Haul Road and Friends Christmas Craft Fair: Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Kuhio Elementary School, 2759 S. King St.; enter from Kahoaloha Lane. 947-8466, canehaulroad@gmail.com

>> The city Department of Parks and Recreation’s 45th Annual Mayor’s Craft and Country Fair: Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center, Exhibition Hall. Also features informational displays, and karaoke and holiday wreath contests. The department’s Senior Citizens Clubs will be collecting canned goods for the Hawaii FoodBank and unwanted eyeglasses and hearing aids for needy individuals. 973-7258

>> Honolulu Men’s Shed: Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 619 Kukahi St. (near the old ferry terminal at Pier 19), with custom handmade wooden gift items at bargain prices. Repeats Saturdays through Dec. 21. hawaiimensshed.org

>> Annual Parker Craft Fair: Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Parker United Methodist Church, 45-211 Waikalua Road (next to Ben Parker Elementary School in Kane­ohe), with more than 50 vendors. Free parking at the Ben Parker Sports Field. 247-3250, email parkerumc808@gmail.com

>> Lyon Arboretum Holiday Plant and Craft Sale: Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3860 Manoa Road, with holiday wreaths, food, keiki activities, garden tours and more. Shuttle service along Manoa Road at Nipo and Poelua streets. 988-0456

>> The 12th annual Temple Emanu-El Holiday Craft Fair: Nov. 24, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 2550 Pali Highway (corner of Jack’s Lane), with a Judaica shop, short children’s show (at 11:30 a.m.) and Israeli food. shaloha.com

>> Pearl City High School Craft Fair: Nov. 24, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., school cafeteria. Benefit for the school’s Special Education Department. 307-5666, pchscraftfair@gmail.com

>> JCHS Christmas Craft Fair: Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Campbell High School gymnasium and cafeteria. Presented by Island Craft Fairs & Events. 689-9091

>> Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show and Sale: Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center, Hawaii Suites; early entry at 9:30 a.m. ($15 fee), with more than 90 tables of all-vintage (20 years and older) collectibles and antiques. $4.50. ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html

>> The 33rd Islandwide Christmas Crafts & Food Expo: Nov. 29, 4-9 p.m.; Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Ticket information pending. 623-4050

>> The Windward Potters’ annual Holiday Sale: Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kailua Elementary School cafeteria, with ceramic art pieces from stoneware to raku. 383-9487

>> Hawaiian Mission Houses 48th annual Holiday Craft Fair: Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, 553 S. King St., with more than 50 vendors offering unique made-in-Hawaii products. missionhouses.org

>> Malama Hawaii Farmers Market and Craft Fair: Nov. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Maemae Elementary School, 319 Wyllie St., with more than 30 vendors. malamahawaiimarket.com

>> Hawaii Okinawa Center Winter Craft Fair: Nov. 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Dec. 1 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., 94-587 Ukee St, Waipio Gentry, with more than 125 booths and an appearance by Santa. Sponsored by the Hawaii United Okinawa Association. 676-5400

>> Leilehua High School Band Boosters Craft Fair: Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 1515 California Ave. Sponsored by the school’s Band Booster Association. Email lhsbandboosters96786@gmail.com.

>> Moiliili Senior Center’s Anything & Everything Sale: Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-noon, Moiliili Community Center, Room 209, 2535 S. King St. Proceeds to benefit the Senior Center Program. moiliilicc.org

>> East-West Center Craft Fair: Dec. 5-6, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., East-West Center Gallery, John A. Burns Hall, 1601 East-West Road. eastwestcenter.org

>> Creations of Hawaii: Dec. 6-8 during mall hours, Pearlridge Center, Mauka (Uptown) Center Court. Local artisans and products selected by Friends of Creations of Hawaii Association. Repeats Dec. 13-15. 203-2366, pearlridgeonline.com

>> Christmas Extravaganza: Dec. 6, 4-9 p.m., St. Michael School, 67-340 Haona St., Waialua, with keiki games and the school’s annual Christmas program. Food and craft vendors may inquire. 637-7772, ext. 200; stmichaelschoolhi.com

>> Aliiolani Craft & Gift Fair: Dec. 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aliiolani Elementary School. Proceeds to benefit the school’s initiatives and individual school groups. Presented by Friends of Aliiolani and the school’s PTA. 733-4750, friendsofaliiolani.org

>> Kaimuki High School Craft & Gift Fair: Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the school, with more than 200 vendors, a classic car show, an appearance by Augie T. and more. Presented by 808 Craft and Gift Fairs. 479-5255, 808craftandgiftfairs.com

>> Friends of Roosevelt Project Grad’s annual Poinsettia & Bake Sale and Mini Vendor Fair: Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Roosevelt High School, Senior Patio, 1120 Nehoa St. To pre-order poinsettia, cookbooks or KC Waffle Dogs, email rooseveltpg@gmail.com. Free. 307-0572, rooseveltpg.org

>> Wahiawa Ryusenji Fujinkai’s 31st annual craft fair: Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wahiawa Ryusenji Soto Mission (next to Kaala Elementary School), 164 California Ave., with taiko, hula and entertainment by Kaala Japanese Language School. 622-1429

>> Lanikai Christmas Craft Fair: Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lanikai Park (off Aalapapa Drive in the one-way loop), with more than 100 local vendors and artists. Sponsored by The Lanikai Association. Email anndewey1@gmail.com.

>> Nui Mono Holiday Fair: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of the Crossroads, 1212 University Ave. 946-7407

>> Kalama Beach Club craft fair: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., 280 N. Kalaheo Ave., Kailua. 262-5995, kalamabeachclub.com

>> Mililani Town Association Winter Craft Fair: Dec. 7, 4-9 p.m., Recreation Center 5, 95-1101 Ainamakua Drive. Free shuttle from Mililani Park & Ride (95-1069 Ukuwai St.) Free. mililanitown.org/special-events

>> Aloha Home Market’s Holiday Market: Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 340 Uluniu St., Kailua (in the covered lot near Assaggio’s). Free. alohahomemarket.com

>> Castle Project Graduation’s 19th annual Windward Holiday Craft & Gift Fair and “Taste of Castle”: Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Castle High School, with $1 food samplings of homemade family recipes from the community. Vendors may inquire. 554-9620, windwardholidaycraftfair@gmail.com

>> “An Evening in Waipio”: Dec. 11, 5:30-9 p.m., Hawaii Okinawa Center, 94-587 Ukee St. Sponsored by Hawaii United Okinawa Association. 676-5400

>> Mahalo I Kau Kumu Holiday Fair and School Supply Drive: Dec. 13 from 3-9 p.m.; and Dec. 14 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Ka Makana Alii. Donate a school supply and receive an “Island Bucks” gift card to redeem at a vendor table. A portion of proceeds will benefit Hawaii teachers. Presented by Island Craft Fairs & Events. islandcraftfairs.org

>> Winter Craft and Collectibles Fair: Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii. jcch.com

>> Moanalua Winter Craft Fair: Dec. 14, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Moanalua High School; parking lot opens 8 a.m. Additional parking at Aliamanu Elementary and Middle School with free shuttle service. Email craftfair@mohsmusic.com.

>> Washington Middle School Band Booster Craft Fair: Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., cafeteria, 1633 S. King St. Email washingtonmiddleschoolband@gmail.com.

>> The 5th annual Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace: Dec. 14 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Dec. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center, Exhibition Hall, with appearances by Santa and Rudolph, an entertainment stage and make-and-take crafts. $3-$4, free for ages 12 and under with a paid adult. 732-6037, melekalikimakamarketplace.com

>> Heeia Elementary School craft fair: Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the school, 46-202 Haiku Road, Kaneohe. 497-5645

>> Holiday Late Shoppers Sale: Dec. 15, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., 46-145 Haiku Road (private residence), Kaneohe. 284-6102

>> McKinley High School Band Booster Association craft fair: Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., school cafeteria, 1039 S. King St. Benefit for the school’s band and orchestra. Email info@mhscraftfair.com.

>> Moanalua 99 3rd Sundays Craft and Gift Fair: Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Moanalua 99, 1151 Mapunapuna St., with 60-100 vendors. 479-5525, 808craftandgiftfairs.com

>> Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair: Dec. 20 from 5-9 p.m.; Dec. 21 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Dec. 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center, Exhibition Hall, with more than 300 booths. hawaiiholidayfair.com

>> Koko Marina Center Craft and Gift Fair: Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 7192 Kalanianaole Highway, with more than 60 vendors. Sponsored by 808 Craft and Gift Fairs. 479-5525, 808craftandgiftfairs.com