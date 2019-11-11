Maui firefighters extinguish Kula structure fire

Maui firefighters took four hours today to extinguish a structure fire in Kula.

The Maui Fire Department said in a news release said that firefighters were unable to talk to the owners of the structure at 40755 Hana Highway, but said it is a possible workshop and no one lives there full time.

A map shows the address as belonging to the Laulima Farm Fruit Stand.

Firefighters got the call at 1:24 p.m. Two units went to the scene and found the structure fully involved. The fire was extinguished at 5:21 p.m.

The fire department’s media release says the building was a total loss.