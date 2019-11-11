Maui firefighters extinguish Kula structure fire

Maui firefighters took four hours today to extinguish a structure fire in Kula.
The Maui Fire Department said in a news release said that firefighters were unable to talk to the owners of the structure at 40755 Hana Highway, but said it is a possible workshop and no one lives there full time.
A map shows the address as belonging to the Laulima Farm Fruit Stand.
Firefighters got the call at 1:24 p.m. Two units went to the scene and found the structure fully involved. The fire was extinguished at 5:21 p.m.
The fire department’s media release says the building was a total loss.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.