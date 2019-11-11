Hawaii women’s volleyball maintains position in RPI

The Hawaii volleyball team remained at 11 in today’s Ratings Percentage Index, the computer-generated system used by the NCAA to rate strength of schedule.

The RPI is a major factor in how the NCAA seeds the 64-team postseason tournament with teams rated 1 through 16 hosting the first and second rounds. Hawaii has not hosted a subregional since 2013.

The Rainbow Wahine (22-3, 12-2 Big West) ran their winning streak to nine with Sunday’s sweep at UC Riverside. Hawaii has a bye this week.

In today’s RPI, Baylor (20-1) remained at 1. The Bears handed the Wahine their first loss of the season on Sept. 22.

Hawaii closes out the regular season at the Stan Sheriff Center with matches against Cal State Northridge (12-13, 7-6) on Nov. 21 and Long Beach State (10-15, 7-6) on Nov. 22. Should the Wahine win out, they would do no worse than a tie for the league title and would be awarded the automatic berth into the NCAA tournament by virtue of holding the tiebreaker over the teams with which they could be tied: Cal Poly (17-7, 10-2) and UC Santa Barbara (19-4, 9-3).