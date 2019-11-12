3 more wind-farm protesters arrested in Kalaeloa

Police arrested three protesters in Kalaeloa in the ongoing demonstration against the planned Na Pua Makani wind farm project in Kahuku.

Officers arrested them at about 11 p.m. Monday for disobeying police. A police spokeswoman said the arrestees were released after each posted $100 bail.

There were no arrests in Kahuku.

The latest arrests brings the total arrests to more than 130 since Oct. 17.

Monday’s delivery of turbine parts reached Kahuku overnight.

Virginia-based AES Corp. is building eight wind turbines in Kahuku which are slated to start operating next year. Each turbine is 568 feet tall.

Opponents say the turbines lead to health problems and are too close to homes, farms and schools. Demonstrators also say the turbines threaten the endangered Hawaiian hoary bat.

AES contend the turbines will have no health effects.