Kailua-Kona woman who died in head-on crash is identified

Hawaii island police said a Kailua-Kona woman has died, and two teens are in critical condition, following a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on the Queen Kaahumanu Highway, about a quarter-mile north of the 90-mile marker.

The 35-year-old woman has been identified as Cassandra Lynn Ellis.

At about 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle collision and determined that a 25-year-old man from Kamuela driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade SUV passed a vehicle in a passing zone, then struck a 2015 Honda Pilot SUV head-on that Ellis was driving.

Ellis had three minor children – a 10-year-old and two 15-year-old girls — as passengers in the Honda Pilot.

She was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m.

Both teens suffered severe injuries and are currently listed in critical condition at Queen’s Medical Center. The 10-year-old was treated at Kona Community Hospital and later released.

The man driving the Jeep Renegade also suffered injuries, and was taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment.

Police later arrested him for negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and three counts of negligent injury. He was released pending further investigation.

Police believe that speed and drugs are factors in the collision, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of Ellis’s death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646, ext. 229 or 339-5651. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.