Kalihi man charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen appears in court

A 50-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in Kalihi made his initial appearance in District Court today.

Richard Obrero stood before Judge Melanie May on murder charges in the death of the victim identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as 16-year-old Starsky Willy of Honolulu.

Prosecutors charged Obrero Saturday with second-degree murder in Willy’s death. He was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a firearm-related offense.

His bail is set at $1 million.

The late-night shooting occurred Thursday at Obrero’s property on Kula Kolea Drive near Kalihi Valley Homes. The public housing complex abuts his property.

Police said responding officers determined a suspect later identified as Obrero shot at a group of males.

Willy, who was one of the males in the group, sustained a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to attorney Michael Green, who an area lawmaker requested to represent Obrero in the wake of the shooting, initial information he received indicated a group of males had trespassed onto Obrero’s property at the time of the shooting.

Green was not retained as Obrero’s attorney. Deputy public defender Justin Tanaka represented Obrero at today’s hearing.