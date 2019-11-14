Major quake in Indonesia does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii

A preliminary 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The quake struck at 6:17 a.m. Hawaii time 86.8 miles northeast of Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, at a depth of 28 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.