Hawaii is getting to be a scarier place to live because people seem to have no respect for the law. This is because our top leaders are not obeying the law. Read more

Hawaii is getting to be a scarier place to live because people seem to have no respect for the law. This is because our top leaders are not obeying the law.

Our governor doesn’t want anything to do with the Thirty Meter Telescope. Our former top cop may be going to prison and our former deputy prosecutor has been found guilty, as well as several top police officers. Also, our kupuna are arrested for protesting activities.

If our leaders can break the law, our younger generation will follow their example. Two carjackings during daylight hours (“Police investigating 2 carjackings within hours on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 11); kids invading private property at night after being confronted by the police (“Man, 50, charged with killing teen near Kalihi Valley Homes,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10); and people crashing into stores and just taking things (“Punchbowl truck fire possibly related to Macy’s Ala Moana smash-and-grab,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 4), as well as drinking-and-driving fatalities.

It is all right to protest things, but let’s start following the law and set the right examples for our next generation.

Ernie K. Itoga

Waialae Iki

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.