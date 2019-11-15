High surf for most isles as hot, wet weather ushers in weekend

The week is shaping up to end on a hot, wet note as winds remain light and variable with increasing moisture dampening Kauai and Hawaii island. Meanwhile, a north, northwest swell is generating large surf on most islands.

Surf will be 14 to 18 feet this morning, and 10 to 15 feet this afternoon, along north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and along north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf will be 10 to 15 feet along north-facing shores of the Big Island.

National Weather Service officials warn of strong breaking waves, shore break and strong currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

A high surf advisory was issued this morning for the north and west shores of Kauai County, and for the north shores of Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. It was canceled at 3:25 p.m.

On the Big Island, high surf overnight resulted in the closure of a portion of of Kalanianaole Avenue, between Koloa and Oeoe streets in Hilo. Crews are currently cleaning up debris from the surf, and the road will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use Nene Street as an alternate route.

Surf also closed Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach Parks in Keaukaha until further notice.

The current swell will gradually subside through Saturday, forecasters said, but a larger, west-northwest swell arriving late tonight is expected to approach high surf warning criteria along north and west shores late Saturday or early Sunday.

Forecasters say light winds are expected to continue in the Hawaiian Islands today and tonight, with increasing shower activity over Kauai and the Big Island this afternoon.

Today’s highs are from 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, with variable winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows are from 69 to 74 degrees.

Trades are expected to return to Oahu and Maui County Saturday, spreading clouds and showers. Wet, unsettled weather is expected to linger into the middle of next week.

More record temperatures continue to be set this month, according to preliminary NWS data. A record high of 88 degrees was set at Hilo on Thursday, breaking the old record of 87 set in 1996. A high of 90 degrees at Kahului matched the record set in 1991.