Eddie Stansberry scores career-high 28 points as Hawaii beats Portland State

Eddie Stansberry scored a career-high 28 points as host Hawaii beat Portland State 83-75 tonight.

A turnstile crowd of 3,502 at the Stan Sheriff Center saw Stansberry make his first six attempts from 3-point range as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 3-1. The Vikings fell to 1-2.

Stansberry scored 26 in UH’s win over Pacific last week.

Matt Hauser led Portland State with 18 points.

Drew Buggs scored 13 points, Samuta Avea added 12, and Zigmars Raimo contributed 10 for Hawaii.

Stansberry made 6-of-7 shots from behind the 3-point line, and UH was 11-for-20 as a team on 3-pointers.

UH had just a few rough moments against Portland State’s pressure defense, but mostly solved it, resulting in open shots.

Buggs hit a 12-footer with 1 second left in the first half, and Hawaii led 40-38 at the break. Holland Woods of PSU started the second half scoring with a fast break basket, but Stansberry and Drew Buggs then hit 3-pointers and UH never lost its lead.

Stansberry made all four of his first-half attempts from behind the 3-point line and had 14 points before the break.

Freshman guard Justin Webster made his debut for UH and made his first shot as a Rainbow, a 3-pointer. He finished with four points.

Hawaii’s next game is Monday at Illinois. The Rainbows return home for three games, starting with New Orleans on Nov. 24.