GAME DAY BLOG: University of Hawaii football team vs. UNLV in Las Vegas

Editor’s Note: This blog will be updated during the game. Bookmark this page and refresh for updates.

11:38 a.m.

The Warriors’ first three possessions ended with an interception, punt and lost fumble.

11:08 a.m.

Early surprise. Hawaii wins the coin toss, and elects to defer. UH’s defense will take the field first.

PREGAME

There’s kalua pork in the press box, UH alumni in the casinos, and a George Ornellas sighting … it must be game day on the Ninth Island.

The Warriors, who have lost five in a row at Sam Boyd Stadium, won’t have that problem for the next visit in 2021. The 49-year-old stadium is being demolished as the new stadium will be completed in 2020.

With 45 minutes until kickoff of @HawaiiFB vs. @unlvfootball it is 75 degrees and clear at Sam Boyd Stadium. @StarAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/PhZCLsO1H8 — Ferd Lewis (@FerdLewis) November 16, 2019

The Warriors are expected to be without ailing Kaimana Padello today. He’s their best pass rusher. The Warriors can go many ways — moving Mason Vega over from defensive end, sliding Solomon Matautia or Jeremiah Pritchard from linebacker to the edge.