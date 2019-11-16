Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa flown to hospital after injuring hip

Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury and was carted off the field during the second quarter against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday. He was later flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Tagovailoa shook hands with his teammates apparently set to sit the rest of the half after leading the Tide to a 35-7 lead with six minutes left in the second quarter in a game they eventually won 38-7.

But he re-entered the game and was injured while rolling out trying to extend a play. He was dragged down by two Mississippi State defenders, a tackle that left him with a bloody nose while also favoring his right leg and hip.

During a halftime report, Alabama coach Nick Saban told an ESPN sideline reporter that “we were going to put (backup quarter) Mac (Jones) in and we said we’ll let Tua do two minutes before the half for practice. … Certainly don’t want to see anybody get hurt, especially him.”

Another sideline report said Tagovailoa was “screaming in pain” after the injury.

Saban, at halftime, told ESPN that it was a hip injury. ESPN also reported that the quarterback from Saint Louis School was getting an X-ray on his hip.

After the game, Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

The junior was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes, giving him 31 on the season. He led the Tide (9-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) to five touchdowns on five possessions before the injury.

Tagovailoa had surgery on a sprained right ankle almost five weeks after injuring it against Tennessee on Oct. 19. That kept him out of the second half against Tennessee and the entire Arkansas game the next week. After Alabama had a week off, Tagovailoa played last week against LSU and threw for more than 400 yards.

This appeared to be a different injury. Tagovailoa scrambled toward the sideline and was grabbed by two Mississippi State players, who landed on top of him and knocked off his helmet. He was helped off the ground by medical staff, avoiding putting weight on his right leg.