Mountain View motorcyclist, 49, dies after Laupahoehoe crash

A 49-year-old, Mountain View motorcycle rider died following a crash into a guard rail Saturday afternoon on Highway 19 in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii island police said today.

Motorcyclist Vincent L. Pereira Jr. died following the crash located .01 mile north of the 26-mile marker, police said.

Following a call at 3:41 p.m., police determined that Pereira was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Highway 19 when he crossed over the double solid yellow line and struck a guard rail. Pereira sustained critical injuries from the collision and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy has been ordered and the Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Officer Jared Cabatu at 961-2339.

The crash was the 20th traffic fatality this year compared to 27 at the same time last year.