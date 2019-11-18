Coast Guard suspends search for missing opihi picker off Big Isle

The Coast Guard has suspended a search for a missing 40-year-old man off Honokaa.

The Coast Guard and Hawaii County firefighters launched a search for the man on Thursday. He was reported missing at about 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Two men were harvesting opihi when a wave swept them offshore, according to a Coast Guard news release. One man managed to swim back to shore and made contact with their friends who were searching for them when they failed to return by a set time.

The fire department rescued the man from the shoreline while the Coast Guard and other fire crews continued the search for the 40-year-old man.

The search spanned 2,011 square miles until the Coast Guard suspended its search at dusk Sunday.

The assets involved in the search included the HC-130 Hercules plane, cutters Walnut and Ahi and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. The Hawaii County Fire Department’s helicopter and ground crews were also involved in the search.

“We extended our condolences to his friends and loved ones during this trying time,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey Connors, a Sector Honolulu watchstander.

The 40-year-old man was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt with camouflage pants and black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Honolulu Command Center at 842-2600.