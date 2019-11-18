TSA expecting another record-breaking holiday season of travel

Traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and beyond?

The Transportation Security Administration warns travelers that it is expecting a record-breaking number of flyers this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday travel period — from Friday through Dec. 2 — with more than 26.8 million passengers traveling through security screening checkpoints nationwide.

“We expect record breaking travel volume this 2019 holiday season, following our busiest summer ever,” said TSA acting deputy administrator Patricia Cogswell in a news release. “To plan for the season, partnerships with industry and stakeholders are critical to keep travelers moving safely and securely to holiday destinations. We want to ensure travelers are as best prepared as they can be.”

In Honolulu, passengers are advised to get dropped off at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport during the busy holiday season, said state Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara.

Over numerous holidays, including the recent three-day Veteran’s Day weekend, parking stalls at the airport filled up quickly. The Terminal 1 parking structure was already full on the Friday morning before the weekend, prompting the DOT to send out a tweet advising passengers to get dropped off.

There are numerous factors contributing to the full parking lots, said Sakahara, which include the increase in the number of neighbor island flights, along with construction projects, and a growing number of EVs — an estimated 15 to 20% — that park for free.

The Honolulu airport typically gets about 50,000 inbound and outbound travelers per day, with an uptick over holidays.

The busiest travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, according to the TSA, will be the Wednesday before the holiday, with 2.7 million passengers and crew expected, and Dec. 1, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when more than 2.8 million travelers are expected to be flying home.

On a typical weekday, TSA screens about 2.1 million passengers.

TSA said it is prepared, and that in coordination with airport and airline partners, it tracks daily screening operations, rapidly addresses any issues that arise, and deploys personnel, canine teams and technology where needed nationwide.

The best way to ensure a quick trip through the security screening process, according to the TSA, is to arrive early and be prepared. Travelers are encouraged to arrive early enough to park or return rental cars, check their bags with their airline, and get their boarding passes before heading to the security checkpoint.

TSA recommends getting to the airport at least two hours early for domestic travel, and at least three hours for international travel.

Travelers should keep these top five tips in mind:

>> Pack smart. Prepare for security when packing and ensure that there are no prohibited items in baggage. As always, passengers can bring pies, cakes and other baked goods through the checkpoints; however, liquids such as eggnog and maple syrup, and gels such as preserves and jellies, should go into checked bags. Liquids in carry-on must follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule. The MyTSA app allows you to type in an item to find out if you can bring it in your carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither.

>> Renew your TSA Precheck membership. Individuals who obtained TSA Precheck five years ago are now able to renew their membership online.The TSA Precheck benefits are available at more than 200 U.S. airports. Travelers enrolled in a trusted traveler program like TSA Precheck do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.

>> Ask for passenger support ahead of time. Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares help line toll-free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to flying with any questions about screening policies, procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also arranges assistance at the checkpoint.

>> Ensure you have proper ID. Before heading to the airport, travelers should make sure they have an acceptable ID. Travelers are also reminded that REAL ID enforcement is less than a year away. Starting Oct. 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

>> Ask TSA questions. Travelers can submit questions and comments to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook messenger to get answers in real time from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends/holidays eastern time. Travelers can also reach the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673. Staff is available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends/holidays; an automated service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additional information about TSA’s screening policies is available at tsa.gov.