Fire chars vacant house on Big Isle

Hawaii island firefighters battled a large fire at a vacant residence at Hawaiian Paradise Park
Firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at a two-story home at 15-1791 15th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames emanating from the residence.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:40 p.m. and extinguished it at 11:15 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The Hawaii County Fire Department said the residence, which was built in 1991, has been a haven for squatters since the homeowner died earlier this year.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $431,400.
