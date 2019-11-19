Fire chars vacant house on Big Isle

Hawaii island firefighters battled a large fire at a vacant residence at Hawaiian Paradise Park

Firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at a two-story home at 15-1791 15th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames emanating from the residence.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:40 p.m. and extinguished it at 11:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the residence, which was built in 1991, has been a haven for squatters since the homeowner died earlier this year.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $431,400.