Acting Honolulu city prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto to discuss federal investigation

Acting city prosecuting attorney Dwight Nadamoto has scheduled a news conference this afternoon to make remarks “related to a federal investigation,” his office said.

Embattled prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro announced last March that he was taking a paid leave of absence and that deputy prosecutor Nadamoto would become acting prosecuting attorney.

Kaneshiro had previously refused calls to step aside despite receiving a “target letter” from federal prosecutors in December informing him that he was a target of a grand jury investigation tied to the corruption case against former city deputy Katherine Kealoha and her her husband, retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

State Attorney General Clare Connors on Feb. 12 asked the Hawaii Supreme Court today to immediately suspend Kaneshiro from practicing law because he was the target of a federal investigation.

Connors’ office filed a “Petition for Extraordinary Writ” stating that Kaneshiro’s “purported status as a target of a federal criminal investigation related to his conduct as the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney creates a ‘concurrent conflict of interest’ that requires immediate resolution.”

Nadamoto’s news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the city prosecutor’s office downtown.