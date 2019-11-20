Bank of Hawaii warns customers of phishing scam

Bank of Hawaii issued a warning today of fraudulent telephone calls being made to customers and nonbank customers. The scammers are spoofing the bank’s real Bank of Hawaii Call Center number (1-888-643-3888), which appears on recipients’ Caller ID.

The caller states that he/she is from the Bank of Hawaii Fraud Center, and asks for the recipient to verify certain personal information, such as their date of birth and Social Security number, and requests their debit card PIN.

Bank of Hawaii wants customers to know that the bank does not call, email or text message customers requesting personal ID information (name, Social Security numbers, PIN, account numbers and passwords) and that recipients should hang up.

The bank said if a Bankoh customer mistakenly provided personal information, he or she should immediately contact Bank of Hawaii at 1-888-643-3888 and press “0.” For more information on how to protect against identity theft and phishing, visit the Bank of Hawaii website at ww.boh.com/idtheft.