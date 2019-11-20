Man found unresponsive next to damaged moped in Waipahu is in critical condition

A man in Waipahu was treated for injuries after being found unresponsive next to a damaged moped today.
At 2:20 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel found the 55-year-old on a bike path on Ala Ike Street.
He was treated for critical injuries including a head injury, and was transported to an emergency room in critical condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.