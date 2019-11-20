Utility work Friday to affect westbound traffic on Farrington Highway in Maili

Utility work on Farrington Highway in Maili will require a lane closure between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday, affecting Makaha-bound traffic, according to the Hawaiian Electric Co.

Hawaiian Electric crews will replace utility poles, and work on electrical infrastructure, in two separate areas along Farrington Highway near Maili Beach Park.

The far right, Makaha-bound lane of Farrington will be closed for infrastructure work between Kaukamana and Mana streets, and also for the replacement of three utility poles between Keliikipi and Liliana Streets.

Access to the sidewalk and bike lane in both areas will be allowed when conditions are safe.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area. Traffic cones will be placed around the work site, and special duty police will be on-site to assist with traffic control.