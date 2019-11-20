2020 Grammy nominations: See the full list of nominees

Lizzo, a charismatic new pop and R&B star, has been nominated for eight prizes at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, leading a class dominated by fresh faces like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Lizzo spent much of the last decade as a struggling rapper and singer, but broke through this year with hits like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts,” and a bold, body-positive persona. Little known to mainstream audiences a year ago, she is now up for every major award at the Grammys, including album of the year for the deluxe version of “Cuz I Love You,” record and song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” and best new artist, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

Not so long ago, the Grammys were routinely criticized for rewarding journeyman stars and rock elders at the expense of pop’s younger and more vital ranks. No longer. Continuing a trend that has been building for several years, the latest crop of nominees are young, diverse and largely reflective of the forefront of pop.

Lizzo’s competition includes two artists with six nominations each: Eilish, a 17-year-old alternative auteur who has built a wildly devoted following, and Lil Nas X, a 20-year-old rapper and master of internet memes whose “country-trap” hybrid “Old Town Road” became an all-pervasive cultural phenomenon this year, breaking Billboard’s singles chart record with 19 weeks at No. 1.

Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is up for album of the year; “Bad Guy” is up for record and song of the year; and Eilish is a contender for best new artist. She is the youngest person to be nominated for all four top categories. Finneas O’Connell, her brother and primary collaborator, received five nods for his work with her as a producer and songwriter.

Lil Nas X was nominated for record of the year for the remix of “Old Town Road” (which features country star Billy Ray Cyrus) and album of the year for “7,” an eight-song EP. He is also up for best new artist, in what may be seen as a challenge to the academy’s more conservative voting ranks, who have often been reluctant to reward artists they view as untested.

But Lil Nas X has also come to stand for many of the changes now sweeping pop music. “Old Town Road” first exploded as a hit on TikTok, the video app, and his blithe combination of rap and country highlighted the increasing blurring of genre. At first, Nashville struggled to accept him; last week, “Old Town Road” won best musical event at the Country Music Association Awards.

Even so, Lil Nas X was not nominated in any of the Grammys’ country categories. The nominees for country album of the year are Eric Church’s “Desperate Man,” Reba McEntire’s “Stronger Than the Truth,” Pistol Annies’ “Interstate Gospel,” Thomas Rhett’s “Center Point Road” and Tanya Tucker’s “While I’m Livin’.”

The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 26 in Los Angeles and broadcast by CBS.

Among this year’s other top nominees, Ariana Grande received five nods, including record of the year for “7 Rings” — a recasting of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” — and album of the year for “Thank U, Next.” The young R&B singer H.E.R., who took home two awards at the most recent Grammys, is also up for five, including album of the year for “I Used to Know Her” and record and song of the year for “Hard Place.” (Record of the year is for performers and producers, while the song category recognizes songwriters.)

In a conspicuous rebuffing of a major star, Taylor Swift — a 10-time winner and onetime darling of the academy — received three nods, but only one in a major category: “Lover,” the title track of her latest album, is up for song of the year. Swift’s song “You Need to Calm Down” is up for best pop solo performance, and “Lover” for best pop vocal album.

Last year, the Grammys expanded the top categories to eight nominees, from five. That has helped the academy put forth a more diverse group, after it came under sharp criticism for an underrepresentation of women among the winners.

In the most prestigious categories, the nominations largely went to a mixture of new faces in pop and R&B, and midcareer, alt-leaning rock artists. For album of the year, the contestants also include “i,i” by Bon Iver, the project of the experimental singer-songwriter Justin Vernon; Vampire Weekend’s “Father of the Bride”; and Lana Del Rey’s “Norman ———— Rockwell!”

The crop for record of the year also includes Bon Iver’s “Hey, Ma”; “Talk,” a radio hit by the young R&B-pop singer Khalid; and “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee. Song of the year includes “Always Remember Us This Way,” as performed by Lady Gaga in the film “A Star Is Born”; “Bring My Flowers Now,” as performed by Tucker; “Norman ———— Rockwell” by Del Rey; and “Someone You Loved,” a breakout hit by 23-year-old Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi.

Among the rest of this year’s 84 categories, Michelle Obama is up for best spoken word album for “Becoming” — she will compete against the Beastie Boys and John Waters — and “Homecoming,” Beyoncé’s Coachella concert movie, is up for best music film. Beyoncé also received three nominations connected to her music for the remake of “The Lion King.”

The awards are not without some industry drama. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” has been the subject of a harsh dispute over songwriting credits — two writers said their work in an early writing session was used without their permission; Lizzo sued them and another songwriter last month, asking a judge to deny their claims. The song was released two years ago but is eligible for the 2020 Grammys because it was included on the expanded version of Lizzo’s new album and had not been submitted before.

And there was much grumbling behind the scenes over this year’s eligibility window. To accommodate the Winter Olympics, the show is being held a few weeks earlier than usual, which shortened the period for new music that could be submitted. Only music released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019 — an 11-month stretch — is eligible this year. Swift and Del Rey’s albums came in right under the wire.

The awards are also being viewed as a coming-out for a new management era at the Recording Academy after several years of complaints and controversies over its treatment of women and artists of color.

The academy’s former chief executive, Neil Portnow, had helped stabilize the institution but came under fire when he said after the 2018 awards that women should “step up” to advance their careers and be recognized at the Grammys. Under pressure, Portnow approved a task force to evaluate the academy and its procedures.

A new chief, Deborah Dugan, took over this summer after leading Bono’s Red charity campaign. So far she has said little of her plans, but suggested that more changes for the institution are in store.

“Today’s announcement reflects a new era for the Recording Academy,” Dugan said in a statement, “an army of engaged members that welcomes diversity, embraces creativity and champions young musicians on the rise.”

Winners will be chosen by the academy’s 11,000 voting members.

Grammy Nominations 2020

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“i,i” — Bon Iver

“Norman —————— Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman —————— Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“No.6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

“U.F.O.F.” — Big Thief

“Assume Form” — James Blake

“i,i” — Bon Iver

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

“Anima” — Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best R&B Album

“1123” — BJ the Chicago Kid

“Painted” — Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai” — Ella Mai

“Paul” — PJ Morton

“Ventura” — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child” — J. Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout” — Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville

“Championships” — Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage

“Igor” — Tyler, the Creator

“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

“Desperate Man” — Eric Church

“Stronger Than the Truth” — Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” — Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin’” — Tanya Tucker

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“In the Key of the Universe” — Joey DeFrancesco

“The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul” — Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Christian McBride’s New Jawn” — Christian McBride

“Finding Gabriel” — Brad Mehldau

“Come What May” — Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny

“Oasis” — J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache

“Almadura” — iLe

“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“The Lion King: The Songs” — Various Artists

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Various Artists

“Rocketman” — Taron Egerton

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Various Artists

“A Star Is Born” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Producer of the Year, Nonclassical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed