High surf warning in effect for north and west shores of Kauai County, Oahu

A high surf warning is in effect for the north and west shores of Oahu and Kauai County through 6 p.m. today.

A large northwest swell is expected to spread down the island chain today, bringing warning-level surf to Oahu, Kauai and Niihau, according to the National Weather Service. The swell will also bring advisory-level surf to the north and west shores of Molokai, the north-facing shores of Maui and portions of the Big Island’s leeward coast. The swell will peak today, followed by a gradual decline through Friday.

Surf is building to 25 to 30 feet this morning for warning areas for Kauai County and 20 to 25 feet for the west-facing shores of Oahu.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.