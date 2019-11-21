Kauai woman, 41, arrested for allegedly aiding fugitive caught after weeklong manhunt

Authorities arrested a second woman for aiding a 48-year-old fugitive on Kauai.
U.S. Marshals and Honolulu police arrested Leona Boggs-Kaui, 41, of Kauai at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Wednesday night on a federal warrant for harboring and concealing Orlando Manguchei, who law enforcement nabbed Monday following a 7-day manhunt.
Authorities located Boggs-Kaui at the airport as she was trying to board a flight, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. She is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday.
Boggs-Kaui has a criminal history that includes arrests and convictions for narcotics, theft of a firearm, criminal contempt of court and violating terms of parole and probation.
Law enforcement arrested another woman, Alicia Kilpatrick, 35, at a residence in Kalaheo Tuesday on a federal arrest warrant for aiding Manguchei.
In 2017, Manguchei was convicted in federal court on three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. He was sentenced to a 46-month prison term and three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.
After Manguchei completed his prison term in September, authorities issued a federal warrant against him for violating terms of his supervised release.
Law enforcement located him in the wooded area above Wailua Monday after a 7-day manhunt.
