Preview of high school football semifinals

No. 3 Kahuku vs. No. 5 Campbell; No. 8 Leilehua vs. No. 6 Hilo; No. 9 ‘Iolani vs. No. 7 Moanalua; Roosevelt vs. No. 10 Lahainaluna; Kaimuki vs. Kapaa. Read more

No. 3 Kahuku vs. No. 5 Campbell

Today, 4 p.m. Aloha Stadium

The third time could be the charm for Campbell (6-5) when the Open Division semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships begin today.

Campbell went to Kahuku (8-3) and lost 35-7 on Aug. 31, then met the Red Raiders in the OIA Open playoffs and lost again 46-0 at Aloha Stadium on Oct. 19. The Sabers went on to defeat Farrington 28-14 to claim the third and final state-tournament berth.

“In the (playoff game), they hurt us on defense with two picks,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “We want our quarterback (Blaine Hipa) to play good and have a good game.”

The biggest difference for them now is health.

“They were ranked No. 2 in preseason for a reason,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said.

Campbell safety/wide receiver Poki‘i Adkins-Kupukaa is healthy after a toe injury. Premier pass catcher Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (58 receptions, 1,082 yards, 17 touchdowns) will also be back after missing the playoff matchup to rest a sore knee. Running back Jonan Aina-Chaves (804 yards, five TDs) is also expected to play.

Even with a healthy Sabers roster, Kahuku’s defense has been up to the task. With the Big Red offense churning out yardage and chewing up clock, the defensive unit has been rested and hungry. Aina-Chaves had just 11 yards on nine carries in the first matchup. Mokiao-Atimalala, who received scholarship offers from Wisconsin and Cal on Thursday, had a season-low 51 yards on that same night at Carleton E. Weimer Field.

The season took a different flavor and momentum for the Red Raiders after a 32-0 loss at Mililani on Aug. 16. Kahuku has won seven of nine games since, losing only to No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 2 Punahou.

Running back Zealand Matagi’s two biggest outputs came against Campbell: 261 yards and three TDs in the first game, and 143 yards and two TDs in the playoffs, averaging 11.9 yards per attempt.

He has cracked the 100-yard mark nearly every week, and even when he hasn’t, Kahuku has been at its best. Matagi had 21 carries for 78 yards in Kahuku’s 7-3 win over Mililani for the OIA crown. He has 1,206 yards and 16 TDs for the season.

No. 8 Leilehua vs. No. 6 Hilo

Saturday, 7 p.m. Wong Stadium

The Vikings (11-0) have been hungry for awhile. Hilo won the 2017 D-I title, then lost in the ’18 final to Waipahu.

Leilehua (10-2) last won a state football title in 2007. The Mules last met Hilo in 2016 at Keaau’s field, pulling out a 26-25 thriller. Saturday’s game will be at Wong Stadium, where wet conditions usually create a mud bog.

This year’s OIA runner-up ousted MIL representative Baldwin last week 34-7 at War Memorial Stadium. It was a highly efficient operation for the Mules, who landed on Maui in the afternoon and flew out on the last flight.

They were equally effective on the manicured grass of War Memorial, scoring on special teams and defense.

The Vikings’ stout defense was tested in the first half as Konawaena took a 6-0 lead. It was the first time Hilo trailed in a game since Aug. 30, when Kealakehe had a 7-0 advantage. Hilo won 51-21.

With senior Kyan Miyasato at quarterback, the Vikings’ offense has been a Goliath, scoring more than 55 points per game. Miyasato has thrown for 42 TDs with just three interceptions. His main targets are Kyler Aguilar (37 catches, 733 yards, 10 TDs), Kaimi Tiogangco (24, 580, nine), Kilohana Haasenritter (33, 533, 11) and Guyson Ogata (27, 456, eight).

No. 9 ‘Iolani vs. No. 7 Moanalua

Saturday, 7 p.m. At Moanalua

The last time these two programs met, Moanalua got a last-second field goal from Griffin Motas for a 21-20 win in Salt Lake on Aug. 10.

That loss put the Raiders into major urgency mode, and they won their next six games to move into a tie with Damien in the ILH D-I standings. They eventually edged Damien in the league tie-breaker game to qualify for the state tourney.

‘Iolani (9-2) and Moanalua (10-1) met in the 2016 state tourney, a 17-14 win by the Raiders at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Na Menehune went 4-6 in the next season, but since the start of the ’18 schedule, has gone 18-2.

‘Iolani’s defense has been equipped to bend without breaking against power running teams, but Moanalua relies heavily on its passing game. The chess match will be on between Moanalua QB RJ Javar (2,892 yards, 28 TDs) and ‘Iolani LB/S Lanakila Pei.

Roosevelt vs. No. 10 Lahainaluna

Saturday, 7 p.m. At Lahainaluna

The Lunas (9-1) are the top seed in the D-II bracket. Their only loss came in week one, 38-31 against D-I Damien at Sue Cooley Stadium.

Lahainaluna is the de facto MIL champion again after going untarnished through the round-robin schedule of D-I and D-II opponents. In fact, since beating Kapaa 21-18 in nonconference play, the Lunas won every MIL game by at least 12 points.

Joshua Tihada is having another banner year, with 1,114 yards and 19 TDs on the ground. Returning starter Esekielu Stoner has passed for 1,117 yards and nine TDs with just five picks in the run-heavy offense. Kai Bookland (25 receptions, 424 yards, six TDs) has played a prominent role.

Producing as a RB, LB and returner, Shepherd Kekahuna’s versatility is a valuable weapon for Roosevelt (10-2). In last week’s win at Kamehameha-Hawaii, Kekahuna ran for two TDs, returned a fumble for a score and led the defense with 13 tackles.

Kaimuki vs. Kapaa

Saturday, 2 p.m. At Vidinha Stadium

This season is the swan song for outgoing Bulldogs coach David Tautofi after five memorable years. Always low in numbers, but never lacking grit, Kaimuki (10-2) returns to the site of last season’s semifinal, where Kapaa (7-1) earned a tough 20-12 victory.

One big difference this time is sophomore QB Jayden Maiava, who has passed for 2,992 yards and 37 TDs with just six interceptions as Kaimuki won the OIA crown. Many of Kaimuki’s key players are iron men, including LB/SB Kaulana Kaluna (45 catches, 729 yards, eight TDs) and S/WR Koby Moananu (54, 1,050, 19).

Senior RB Naomas Asuega-Fualaau (1,299 yards, 14 TDs) has been durable. QB-turned-TE Jonah Fa‘asoa (28, 461, three) is a key piece in the scheme.

Kapaa is the current dynasty in the KIF, but has been denied a state title with Lahainaluna in the way. The Warriors dominated the KIF after losing at Lahainaluna in nonconference play.

A year ago, QB Kahanu Davis was poised and precise in a hard-earned win over Kaimuki. RB Baba Na-o and Davis trigger the ground attack.