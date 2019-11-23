Palolo grandmother bound, robbed by armed robbers in her home

Police were searching for two robbers who broke into a Palolo grandmother’s home Friday afternoon and tied her up before robbing her.
The grandmother, 65, was home with her 2-year-old granddaughter when the unknown males entered her home at about 1:40 p.m.
When the males were confronted, they assaulted and bound the grandmother, then took items before fleeing.
One of the males brandished a handgun, police said. Police said the grandmother did not know the males and the robbery appeared to be random.
Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
