Honolulu police arrest 7 in Salt Lake for burglary

Half a dozen teenagers and one adult were arrested Saturday morning in connection with the burglary of a Salt Lake business.

At 6 a.m., Honolulu police arrested four males, ages 20, 15, 14 and 13, and three females, ages 17, 16 and 14, at 1159 Ala Lilikoi Place for burglary in the second degree.

Police reported that the suspects entered the facility, “ransacked” it and damaged property. Police arrested them while they were still on the property.