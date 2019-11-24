Police searching for suspect involved in traffic shooting in Waianae

Honolulu police reported an attempted murder in the second-degree in Waianae on Saturday that involved two males.
Police say an unidentified male brandished a handgun at a 37-year-old male after a traffic incident and shot at his vehicle at 3:30 p.m. The shooter then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
