Big Isle police identify man killed in 1-car crash in Naalehu

A 35-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Naalehu Sunday.

He has been identified as Paul Ray Roby, according to police.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said a white 2000 Mercedes Benz convertible operated by a man later identified as Roby, of Naalehu, was traveling east on Kamaoa Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and down an eight-foot embankment at about 9:55 a.m.

The vehicle struck several trees and overturned near South Point Road. Roby was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m.

Police said speed and alcohol were involved.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646.