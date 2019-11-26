Embrace highs, lows when giving thanks

So much during the week of Thanksgiving revolves around giving thanks. Because of this I want to remind you that when you count your blessings, it’s important to count yourself in those blessings. Being thankful for you is an essential part of feeling thankful for others, because everything in others reflects what exists in you. So, if you are thankful to yourself for all that you are, you will be better able to be thankful to others for who they are.

As well, it’s unlikely that in this moment everything in your life is going 100% to your satisfaction. Therefore it’s wise to remember that these challenges that knock you off balance ultimately contain hidden blessings that reveal themselves in time. You can activate gratitude for these challenges not by being optimistic about them, but by being thankful.

Daily mission

Be thankful every day, and don’t be thankful for just the good things; be thankful for everything. What makes up the magnificence of who you are in this very moment is all that your life has brought you — the highs and lows, the pleasure and pain, and the happiness and sadness you’ve experienced along the winding course of your life. Since all things in your life contribute to your advancement and growth, it’s wise to include everything when reflecting on what you are grateful for. Let full-spectrum gratitude become your new standard for giving thanks.

