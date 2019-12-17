Home of the Brave Hawaii or Brewseum may close by the end of this month

After 28 years in Kakaako, a World War II museum may close its doors before the end of this month.

Due to financial woes, Home of the Brave Hawaii is seeking a new location, financial support from the community or a strategic partner or investor — otherwise it or the affiliated Brewseum nearby may have to close by Dec. 28.

Museum president Glen Tomlinson opened the museum in 1991 at 909 Waimanu St. Since then, he has collected over 100,000 artifacts, relics and memorabilia donated by World War II veterans and their ohana.

Tomlinson announced the museum’s closure earlier this month on its website and social media accounts. Tomlinson told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he wants to continue to keep the stories of “the Greatest Generation” alive in Hawaii.

“Hey, this isn’t about me,” Tomlinson said. “This is about keeping these stories alive and to be able to share it with future generations.”

