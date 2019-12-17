Man dies after apparent assault in Pupukea

A 36-year-old man was found unresponsive by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Tuesday afternoon in an apparent assault.

EMS responded at 12:15 p.m. at 59-240 Pupukea Road. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

EMS returned to the scene at 1 p.m. for a second patient, but the patient was no longer present when EMS arrived.