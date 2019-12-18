2 men charged in Mokuleia carjacking

Two men were charged this afternoon after attempting to steal a vehicle in Mokuleia, which involved one of the men pointing a gun at the vehicle’s owner.
Victor Gascon III, 25, and James Fejeran, 25, were both charged with robbery in the first degree for a Dec. 12 incident in which they tried to use a bolt cutter to break a lock box attached to a vehicle parked on Au Street. They were also charged with unauthorized control over a propelled vehicle for driving a separate vehicle that was stolen.
While the two were trying to steal the car around 9:30 a.m., the owner approached them, and one of Gascon pointed a handgun at him, court records show.
A Honolulu police helicopter followed the stolen car as it made its way to Waipahu. Around 10:40 a.m., the car stopped on Kahuanui Street. Two women who were also in the car were arrested for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
Gascon and Fejeran fled the car. Police found Fejeran hiding behind boxes nearby about 20 minutes later, and Gascon was found around 1 p.m.
Gascon was sentenced for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in March 2017 and December 2017 . He will be sentenced for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in February 2017 and has been for another incident in December 2017 .
He was also identified as a suspect after a Nov. 13 incident at a Kapolei gas station involving two other men, one of whom was shot and killed by police officers after he drove into a police vehicle. All three had a history of carjackings.
One of the women arrested was charged for a previous burglary of a Nuuanu Valley home in November that involved the unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Gascon and Fejeran both have an aggregate bail of $500,000.
