Mazie Hirono pays tribute to Pearl Harbor shooting victims

Sen. Mazie Hirono paid tribute on the floor of the U.S. Senate today to the victims of the Dec. 4 shooting at Pearl Harbor shipyard.

“Hawaii is a small place where we have deep connections to one another,” she said. “Almost everyone in Hawaii is either related to or knows someone who works on base or in the shipyard. In my state office in Honolulu, a member of my staff has a son who is an apprentice at the shipyard and was there that day.”

Wednesday marked two weeks since the shooting at Pearl Harbor. The last mass shooting in Hawaii came in 1999, when seven people were killed at a Xerox warehouse.

A sailor shot three civilian employees, killing two, before killing himself. The shooting resulted in a temporary lockdown of the base.

“In recognition of their service, and in keeping with the words of their families – I ask all my colleagues to join me in honoring the lives of those we lost: Roldan Agustin and Vincent Kapoi Jr.,” Hirono said.