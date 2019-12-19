State cites operators of two unlicensed Honolulu care homes

The state Health Department said today it has ordered the operators of two illegal adult residential care homes in Honolulu to close down following unannounced visits.

The department’s Office of Health Care Assurance issued a notice of violation and order to Randal De Vera and Jeanne Ching of Kolea Senior Management Services LLC for operating The Residence at Keeaumoku at 1510 and 1512 Keeaumoku Street, and The Residence at Kaimuki at 744 22nd Ave.

De Vera is administrator of the company, and Ching director of operations. Both were ordered to immediately cease and desist operations of the unlicensed care homes and to pay a $10,000 fine.

The action is part of the department’s stepped-up enforcement of unlicensed adult residential care homes in Hawaii.

“This is the third NOVO that we have issued against illegal care homes this year in response to complaints we have received,” said Keith Ridley, OHCA chief, in a news release. “We strongly urge families to only place their loved ones in licensed care homes, and if they are already in an unlicensed care home and suspect something is amiss, report it to the Department of Health immediately so that we can conduct an investigation and take appropriate action.”

In response to complaints, OHCA conducted an unannounced visit to the two care homes, and determined they were operating unlawfully as adult residential care homes because they provided living accommodations for at least one unrelated individual, 24 hours per day, for a fee.

Additionally, the residents were receiving assistance with daily living activities, personal care services, health care services and protection, even though the company did not have a valid license issued by OHCA.

“These unlicensed care home operators attempt to circumvent the law by claiming they are only providing housing for seniors and that a separate company provides in-home care,” said Ridley. “We are making every effort to identify these operators and issue fines.”

De Vera and Ching also own and operate Kolea Senior Placement Services LLC.

In addition to ceasing operations immediately, De Vera and Ching must also:

>> Safely transfer the residents to a licensed adult residential care home or expanded adult residential care home within seven days;

>> Notify OHCA in writing of the name and address of the licensed facilities where the residents have been transferred, within one calendar after completion;

>> Pay a $10,000 fine to the Hawaii Department of Health. The amount is based on $100 per day of unlicensed operation multiplied by 100 days from Sept. 12, the day the residents were initially transferred to the first unlicensed care home, to Dec. 20, the end of the seven-day period when the residents must be transferred to a licensed facility;

>> Disclose as well as cease and desist operations of any other care home operated by Kolea Senior Management Services, LLC and any other entity, agency, or organization that they owned, managed, or operated in the same manner as their two unlicensed care homes.

Under state law, De Vera and Ching may request a hearing to contest the notice and order in writing within 20 days.