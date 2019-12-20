Commercial fisherman, 37, dies as boat returns to Honolulu

A 37-year-old commercial fisherman who complained of pain fell unconscious and died aboard a fishing boat as it returned to Honolulu early this morning.
Police said there were no signs of foul play.
The fisherman died at 1:19 a.m. this morning as the unidentified boat returned to port.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.