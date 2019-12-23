High surf advisory in effect; clouds, showers likely for Christmas eve

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east shores of islands from Kauai to the Big Island, in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected on the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

The surf will be rough due to strong, onshore winds. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

Clouds and showers, meanwhile, are forecast for Christmas Eve over Kauai and Oahu, according to forecasters, with scattered showers expected to spread to the eastern isles on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service said more stable conditions are expected to slowly return to the western isles from Wednesday night to Thursday, then spread to Maui County by Thursday afternoon.

Today’s gloomy, high- and mid-level clouds are expected to linger for a few more days, with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and southeast winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows are from 69 to 74 degrees.

Weather officials also warn that coastal flooding is possible along all shores of the isles over the next few days due to unusually high water levels..

The greatest potential for coastal flooding impacts will be around peak high tides between midnight and daybreak each day. These high water levels, combined with the potential for heavy rainfall and strong southerly winds Tuesday through Wednesday could exacerbate flooding in low-lying coastal areas due to poor drainage.

Impacts include flooding of beaches that normally remain dry and saltwater inundation of vulnerable, low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.

More detailed information on tides in various areas is available at tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.