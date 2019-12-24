Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai

A flash flood warning is in effect for Kauai until 11:45 p.m.

At around 8:40 p.m., radar showed pockets of heavy rain moving from southwest to northeast across Kauai.

“Areas with the heaviest rain include the interior and south and southwest facing slopes of the island with peak rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour,” the National Weather Service reported.

Stream gages continue to rise, especially at the Hanalei River. Flash flooding is expected shortly.

Weather officials advise to avoid travel in these areas through the overnight hours.