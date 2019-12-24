Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai

A flash flood warning is in effect for Kauai until 11:45 p.m.
At around 8:40 p.m., radar showed pockets of heavy rain moving from southwest to northeast across Kauai.
“Areas with the heaviest rain include the interior and south and southwest facing slopes of the island with peak rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour,” the National Weather Service reported.
Stream gages continue to rise, especially at the Hanalei River. Flash flooding is expected shortly.
Weather officials advise to avoid travel in these areas through the overnight hours.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.