Recipe: Finger sandwiches bulk up the buffet

If you’re a film buff, it’s impossible not to love the 1934 movie “The Thin Man,” which stars Myrna Loy, playing the part of Nora Charles, wife to William Powell’s Nick. The movie follows the glamorous life of the couple as they pursue murder clues and drink martinis. During a raucous Christmas party, Nora picks up the phone, calls room service and utters one of cinema’s most memorable lines: “Send me up a whole flock of sandwiches!”

OK, maybe not the greatest line in cinematic history, but it resonates for me. Sandwiches fit the bill nicely when you’re faced with the problem of feeding a room full of New Year’s revelers.

If you have been to holiday parties where the only refreshment offered is a picked-over cheese board you can’t get to, a crudites platter that everyone ignores or a chip-dip situation past its prime, you know why it’s important to serve enormously satisfying food. Without it, your guests stagger out hungry and buzzed from one too many visits to the punch bowl.

The solution is an assortment of diminutive sandwiches, which can be prepared through the evening.

For our purposes, a sandwich is a slice of bread with something tasty on it, or two slices of bread with something tasty in between. These days, countless bakeries are making good bread — crisp baguettes, Pullman and rye loaves, nutty whole wheat or sourdough boules, elegant brioche or challah. A selection of simple sandwiches that are both colorful and drool-worthy is what you want for your holiday gathering.

Use these suggestions as a jumping-off point. The possibilities are limitless when it comes to creating your own flock of holiday sandwiches.

FOR THESE sandwiches, choose the best sweet butter you can find (think French) and don’t stint; the combination of buttered bread, smoked salmon and herbs is ethereal.

SMOKED SALMON SANDWICHES

By David Tanis

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions, cut on the diagonal

1 cup thinly sliced cucumber (about 3 mini cucumbers)

1 small watermelon radish, sliced paper thin

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

6 slices Pullman loaf, or other bread

Unsalted butter, at room temperature, as needed

4 ounces smoked salmon (about 4 large slices)

Snipped tarragon or dill leaves, or, preferably, a combination

1-1/2 ounces cured salmon roe (ikura, optional)

In small bowl, combine scallions, cucumber and radish. Season with salt and pepper and toss with lemon zest.

Lay bread slices on a work surface and butter each generously. Divide salmon among 6 slices. Top with cucumber and radish mixture. Sprinkle generously with tarragon and dill.

Cut each slice in half diagonally. Cut off crusts if you wish. Garnish with a small spoonful of salmon roe. Makes 12 sandwiches.

THESE LITTLE steak sandwiches provide welcome sustenance for imbibing guests. They look pretty served on small whole wheat or brioche rolls.

STEAK AND WATERCRESS ROLLS

By David Tanis

1 pound New York strip or other steak

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 mini-whole-wheat rolls or brioche rolls

Unsalted butter, at room temperature, as needed

2 thinly sliced jalapenos

1 large handful watercress sprigs or a mix of watercress, basil leaves and radicchio

>> Horseradish sauce:

2 tablespoons freshly grated horseradish

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon sugar, optional

1/2 cup (4 ounces) sour cream or creme fraiche

Season beef generously with salt and pepper. Cook to medium- rare in a pan, under a broiler or on a grill, about 4 minutes per side. Let cool at least 10 minutes then slice thinly on a bias. Blot excess juice with paper towels.

Make horseradish sauce: Put grated horseradish in a small bowl. Season with a good pinch of salt, pepper and sugar, if using. Stir in sour cream.

Split rolls. Butter each half lightly, then spread with horseradish sauce. Fill rolls with sliced meat, jalapeno and watercress. Makes 6.

