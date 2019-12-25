Honolulu firefighters douse Waimanalo structure fire on Christmas Day

A fire broke out at a structure in Waimanalo on Christmas Day.
The Honolulu Fire Department sent seven units staffed with 23 personnel to the single-story home on Huli St. this afternoon.
The fire was reported just before 3 p.m., brought under control by 3:12 p.m. and extinguished at 3:45 p.m., according to Capt. Scot Seguirant.
It was reported that a woman was alerted to the fire by an odor of smoke and escaped safely, Seguirant said.
The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire had not yet been determined. There were no reported injuries.
