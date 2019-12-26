Honolulu City Lights wraps up Sunday

The Honolulu City Lights display at Honolulu Hale will close after Sunday, an earlier closure than normal.

The display usually stays up through Jan. 1, but this year will only stay up through Dec. 29.

The annual display began on Dec. 7 with a light parade and the lighting of a 50-foot Christmas tree and was scheduled to be open every day. It closed two nights over the weekend because of high winds.

Decorations were made inside Honolulu Hale and extended to Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds.