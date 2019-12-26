Mauna Kea Access Road to open Saturday, Big Island Mayor Harry Kim says

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim said the Access Road to Mauna Kea, which has been blocked by protesters for six months, will be open to the public on Saturday.

Kim said he had an agreement with protesters, who call themselves protectors, to clear the road.

“Under an agreement with the protectors, the clearing operation will involve the collaborative efforts of state and county agencies working together with the protectors,” Kim’s office said in a news release.

“The road will reopen to the general public on Saturday, December 28. This date coincides with the reopening of the Hale Pohaku Visitor Center,” the news release said.

Kim said the Access Road will be temporarily closed to the public today and Friday as the road is being cleared to make it completely accessible to the public.

“During the road closure, access will be limited to telescope personnel, ranchers, conservation workers, hunters and cultural practitioners, as previously arranged,” the mayor said in the news release.

The protesters have been blocking the road to stop construction of a Thirty Meter Telescope on the mountain. Many protesters say they believe Mauna Kea is sacred and the telescope would desecrate the mountain. Gov. David Ige said last week that the telescope developers told him they were not going to start construction for the time being, creating an opportunity to open the Access Road to the public.