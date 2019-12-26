Waimanalo house fire damage estimated at $842,000

A house fire in Waimanalo on Christmas Day was determined to be accidental and started by an arcing electrical outlet, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire caused about $842,000 in damage to the single-story family home and its contents, said HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant.

He said the fire was not related to any holiday decorations.

The fire started about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 41-200 block of Huli Street. About 25 firefighters responded with seven units and brought the blaze under control by 3:12 p.m. It was extinguished at 3:45 p.m.

Seguirant said a woman inside noticed the smell of smoke and escaped safely.

He noted the home didn’t have fire sprinklers and said they are the most effective way to protect property from a fire.