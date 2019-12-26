Hawaii visitors spent $1.3B in November

Visitors to the Hawaiian isles spent a total of $1.3 billion in November, 3.4% more than the same month last year, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

HTA, a state agency which supports tourism, counts lodging, interisland airfare, shopping, food, car rental and other expenses while in Hawaii in its visitor spending statistics.

The higher spending was spurred by a growth in total visitor arrivals, particularly by air and cruise ships, along with higher spending, particularly among visitors from Japan. Oahu did the best among the four major isles, with a boost in visitor arrivals and higher daily spending, which were recorded on Maui and Hawaii island as well. Kauai recorded a decline in visitor spending compared to a year ago.

The number of visitors from Canada, and spending by Canadians, declined in November, compared to last year.

HTA reported the following for November:

>> Total visitor arrivals rose 4.2% to 811,382 visitors in November, due in part to growth in arrivals from air service and cruise ships.

>> Visitor arrivals by air service increased 4.7% to 376,997 in November from the U.S. West, 4.5% to 148,717 from the U.S. East, and 3.4% to 126,961 from Japan when compared to the same month last year. The number of visitors from Canada, however, declined by 5.9% to 50,709.

>> Visitor spending from the U.S. West also rose by 5.3% to $563.7 million, by 4.9% to $305 million from the U.S. East and by 5.7% to $181.2 million from Japan. Visitor spending, however, declined by 2.6% to $98.6 million from Canada compared to a year ago.

The downside is that a shorter average length of stay among visitors from most markets resulted in no growth in total visitor days. The average number of visitors on any given day in November was 224,758.

Visitor spending, year-to-date through November, is at $16 billion, up just 0.5% from the same period a year ago, with increased visitor spending from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Japan. Spending, however, declined from Canada and all other international markets.

Among visitors from the U.S. West, the number of visitors from California rose, as did visitors from Oregon, which offset a decline in visitors from Washington state. More visitors are also coming from Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

Funds from the state Transient Accommodations Tax went toward several community events during November, according to HTA, including the Hawaii International Film Festival, the Kauai Old Time Gathering, and the XTERRA Trail Run World Championship.

Tourism dollars also helped fund a series of symposiums in partnership with Hoola Na Pua aimed at educating Hawaii’s visitor industry statewide about recognizing and reporting sex trafficking.