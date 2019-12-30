High surf warning remains in effect for most isles

A high surf warning issued this morning for the north and west shores of Hawaiian isles from Niihau to Maui due to an extra large, northwest swell remains in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a “hurricane-force low” that set up late last week across the northwest Pacific sent the swell in Hawaii’s direction.

Surf heights are expected to build to 30 to 40 feet along north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai today.

Kauai ocean safety officials reccomend beachgoers avoid swimming or snorkeling on the island’s north and west shores.

Surf of 25 to 35 feet, meanwhile, is expected along the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and surf of 18 to 24 feet is expected along west shores of Oahu and Molokai this evening.

Organizers of the 34th annual Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational issued a yellow alert late last week, but said on Sunday that the contest would not run this Tuesday “due to the swell arrival time and questionable wave size.”

The holding period lasts through Feb. 29.

Officials warn of ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, potentially impacting coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will also be present at most beaches.

The large, breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels, making boat handling a challenge.

“Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death,” the advisory said. “Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surges and body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.”

A high wind warning has also been issued for the summits of Hawaii island, which includes Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea above the 8,000-foot elevation level, effective through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

East winds of 35 to 60 miles per hour, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected.

Officials said winds this strong can make walking or driving dangerous, and forcefully slam doors. The public is advised to postpone travel to the summits.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say breezy tradewinds from the east are expected to last through Tuesday, but that they will weaken, starting Tuesday night as a cold front approaches from the west.

Today’s highs for most isles range from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, with breezy trades of 15 to 25 mph. Tonight’s lows range from 71 to 76 degrees.

A record high of 87 degrees was set at Kahului on Sunday, breaking the old record of 86 in 1992. A record high of 84 degrees at Honolulu tied the previous record set in 2018.

The cold front is expected to sweep from west to east across the state, bringing showers to Kauai on Thursday, then travel past the Big Island on Friday. Strong, northeast trades and cooler air are expected to come in behind the front.