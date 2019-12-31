Fallen tree closes right lane of Pali Highway, Kailua-bound

Honolulu police have closed the right lane of the Pali Highway, Kailua-bound, after reporting a downed tree.
Police called in the fallen tree at around around 7 p.m., saying it fell prior to the Pali tunnel.
