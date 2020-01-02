Hawaii News Now president Rick Blangiardi may run for mayor

Rick Blangiardi, president and general manager of Hawaii News Now, announced today that he will retire this month and may run for Honolulu mayor, according to a HNN report.

He told the HNN staff this morning: “I think I have a lot to give. I am ready for that challenge,” the station reported.

Blangiardi, 73, has not held public office but has served on community boards.

If he decides to enter the mayoral race, he will join what is expected to be a crowded field.