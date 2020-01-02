Pedestrian, 28, critically injured in Waikiki crash

Speed and drugs are possible factors in a crash that left a 28-year-old pedestrian in critical condition on Sunday, police said.
The crash occurred near the Prince Waikiki Hotel at about 5:25 p.m.
Police said a Nissan sedan operated by a 53-year-old man was traveling east on Ala Moana Boulevard when it struck the pedestrian and nearly missed another female pedestrian as they were walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Ala Moana and Holomoana Street.
The sedan then struck concrete planters fronting a nearby hotel.
The 28-year-old man was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Officers arrested the Nissan driver on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent injury.
He was later released pending further investigation.
