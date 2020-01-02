Small undersea quake strikes off Southern California

PORT HUENEME, Calif. >> An earthquake under the ocean gave an early wake-up jolt to some Southern California residents this morning.
The magnitude 4 temblor occurred at 2:13 a.m. near the Channel Islands, west of the Los Angeles region.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme and occurred at a depth of 6 miles.
The USGS citizen reporting website received about 1,500 responses mostly describing the shaking as light or weak.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.