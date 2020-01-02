Small undersea quake strikes off Southern California

PORT HUENEME, Calif. >> An earthquake under the ocean gave an early wake-up jolt to some Southern California residents this morning.

The magnitude 4 temblor occurred at 2:13 a.m. near the Channel Islands, west of the Los Angeles region.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme and occurred at a depth of 6 miles.

The USGS citizen reporting website received about 1,500 responses mostly describing the shaking as light or weak.