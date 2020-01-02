comscore Police seek elderly woman who drove into boy on Waianae sidewalk and fled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Top News

Police seek elderly woman who drove into boy on Waianae sidewalk and fled

  • By Rob Shikina
  • Jan. 2, 2020
  • Updated 12:12 am
  • GOOGLE MAPS Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver in a Dec. 26 hit-and-run crash fronting 85-1325 Kaneaki St. in Waianae that injured a 14-year-old boy.

    GOOGLE MAPS

    Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver in a Dec. 26 hit-and-run crash fronting 85-1325 Kaneaki St. in Waianae that injured a 14-year-old boy.

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver who struck a boy walking on a sidewalk in Waianae and fled, but not before stopping to pickup the vehicle’s broken side mirror.

Police said the driver, described by witnesses, was an elderly woman.

The boy, 14, was hit about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in front of 85-1325 Kaneaki St., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The vehicle, last seen heading north on Kaneaki Street, was described as a black Dodge van with a broken passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to send anonymous tips online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Trump orders U.S. airstrike in Iraq, killing powerful Iranian general
Next Story
More than 200 Republicans urge Supreme Court to weigh overturning Roe v. Wade
Looking Back

Scroll Up