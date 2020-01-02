Police seek elderly woman who drove into boy on Waianae sidewalk and fled

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver who struck a boy walking on a sidewalk in Waianae and fled, but not before stopping to pickup the vehicle’s broken side mirror.

Police said the driver, described by witnesses, was an elderly woman.

The boy, 14, was hit about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in front of 85-1325 Kaneaki St., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The vehicle, last seen heading north on Kaneaki Street, was described as a black Dodge van with a broken passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to send anonymous tips online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.