Woman identified in fatal pedestrian accident on Maui

Maui police have identified the woman who died in a pedestrian accident that occurred Monday night in Lahaina.
Lisa Salmon, 57, of Lahaina, died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing Lahainaluna Road, according to the Maui Police Department.
The collision occurred at the intersection with Wainee Street in Lahaina at 8:15 p.m., according to police. The driver of a 2018 Toyotoa 4Runner SUV, a 19-year-old woman from Lahaina, did not see Salmon while making a left turn from Wainee to Lahainaluna, police said.
Salmon was in a marked crosswalk. Police are still investigating whether speed, drugs and alcohol were factors in the collision.
This was Maui County’s first traffic fatality of the year.
